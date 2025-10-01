Death masks ‘removed’ from Colombian mummies for first time to reveal faces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists have unmasked Colombian mummies and digitally reconstructed their faces, shedding more light on the cultural practices of South America’s indigenous people.

Many pre-Columbian cultures of South America crafted masks for the dead and fused them to their mummified remains in such a precise manner that the bodies seemed to be alive.

The masks were typically made of waxes and resins but often contained gold or other decorative material.

In a new study, researchers studied four mummy mask samples held in the collection of the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History.

The masks were made to cover the faces and jaws of a child, a woman in her 60s and two young adult males.

The individuals were from the pre-Hispanic populations that lived in the Colombian Andes between 1216AD and 1797AD.

Scientists digitally unmasked mummy skulls to sculpt their faces ( Face Lab, Liverpool John Moores University )

The masks were damaged, with some missing noses and chunks along their bases, but retained some ornamental beads on the eyes.

Researchers removed the masks digitally, using CT X-ray scans to generate virtual 3D images of the faces underneath.

They took 2D image slices of each sample and put them together, which they told Live Science "effectively unmasked the skull digitally".

Then, they conducted facial analysis of the four 3D scans and digitally reconstructed the likenesses of the individuals based on anatomical standards.

Researchers used a special software to add muscles, soft tissue and fat onto each digitally unmasked skull, helping create facial tissue to perfectly fit the individual.

They used data on facial tissue depth from modern adult Colombians to add the soft tissue.

“The masks are of extraordinary workmanship and so far the only ones known to exist in Colombia,” Felipe Cárdenas-Arroyo from Academia Colombiana de Historia said.

Jessica Liu, a researcher from Liverpool John Moores University, said that this project “highlights the fascinating cultural practices of the indigenous peoples of South America” and hoped that revealing the faces for the first time would draw more “interest in these incredible civilisations”.