Archaeologists may have just found Cleopatra’s bust at ancient Egyptian temple
Not everyone is convinced statue belongs to legendary queen
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Archaeologists have found a white marble statue of a woman wearing a royal crown under the walls of an ancient temple and suspect it may be of the famous Egyptian queenCleopatra VII.
The dig also revealed funerary and meteorological artefacts hidden under the outer wall of the Tapuziris Magna temple in the region of western Alexandria.
The statue of the royal lady was found with a limestone bust of a king wearing a “Nemis”, which is a striped headcloth worn by the pharaohs.
Researchers also found some 350 coins, many showing an image of Cleopatra VII, a pottery set, oil lamps, limestone pots for food and cosmetic preservation, several bronze statues, and an amulet engraved with the phrase “Ra’s justice has risen”. A bronze ring dedicated to the goddess Hathor was unearthed as well.
The artefacts helped date the temple to the Late Baltic Age and the construction of its walls to the 1st century BC.
Researchers said the statue of the lady with the crown was likely of Queen Cleopatra VII, who famously romanced Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.
But not everyone was convinced.
“I looked at the bust carefully. It is not Cleopatra at all. It is Roman,” former Egyptian minister of antiquities Zahi Hawass told Live Science.
He noted that during the legendary queen’s time, the pharaohs were portrayed with Egyptian and not Roman art styles as was the case with the newly discovered statues.
Some archaeologists said that the bust likely belonged to a princess who lived after Cleopatra’s time.
At the archaeological site in western Alexandria, researchers also found the remains of a Greek temple from the 4th century BC which appeared to have been destroyed between the 2nd century BC and the beginning of the AD.
This temple, researchers said, was located near a deep tunnel system stretching from Lake Marriot to the Mediterranean.
A large tomb containing 20 cellars and another tomb under an ancient lighthouse were also found.
The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities lauded the findings as pivotal to a better understanding of the late Ptolemaic period.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments