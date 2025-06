Scientists think they have found the oldest rocks on earth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study has pinpointed what could be the oldest rocks on Earth, found within a remote Canadian rock formation, offering fresh insights into our planet's earliest history.

The Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt, located on the eastern shore of Hudson Bay in Quebec, has long been recognised for its ancient geological formations. However, the precise age of these streaked grey stones has been a subject of scientific contention for decades. Research from two decades ago suggested the rocks could be as old as 4.3 billion years, placing them firmly in Earth's infancy. Yet, other scientists challenged this, arguing that long-ago contaminants had skewed the dating methods, proposing a younger age of 3.8 billion years.

In a bid to resolve this long-standing debate, researchers in the latest study sampled a distinct section of rock from the belt. Employing both of the previously used dating techniques – which measure the decay of radioactive elements over time – they arrived at a refined age. Their findings indicate the rocks are approximately 4.16 billion years old, a figure that bridges the gap between earlier estimates and provides a more precise timeline for these ancient geological wonders.

This discovery not only refines our understanding of the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt's immense age but also contributes significantly to the broader scientific effort to map the earliest chapters of Earth's formation.

open image in gallery This photo provided by researcher Jonathan O'Neil shows the landscape at the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt in northeastern Canada. (Jonathan O'Neil via AP) ( Jonathan O'Neil )

The different methods "gave exactly the same age,” said study author Jonathan O'Neil with the University of Ottawa.

The new research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Earth formed about 4.5 billion years ago from a collapsing cloud of dust and gas soon after the solar system existed. Primordial rocks often get melted and recycled by Earth's moving tectonic plates, making them extremely rare on the surface today. Scientists have uncovered 4 billion-year-old rocks from another formation in Canada called the Acasta Gneiss Complex, but the Nuvvuagittuq rocks could be even older.

Studying rocks from Earth's earliest history could give a glimpse into how the planet may have looked — how its roiling magma oceans gave way to tectonic plates — and even how life got started.

open image in gallery This photo provided by researcher Jonathan O'Neil shows a closeup of a rock from Canada's Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt dated to about 4.16 billion years old. (Jonathan O'Neil via AP) ( Jonathan O'Neil )

“To have a sample of what was going on on Earth way back then is really valuable,” said Mark Reagan with the University of Iowa, who studies volcanic rocks and lava and was not involved with the new study.

The rock formation is on tribal Inukjuak lands and the local Inuit community has temporarily restricted scientists from taking samples from the site due to damage from previous visits.

After some geologists visited the site, large chunks of rock were missing and the community noticed pieces for sale online, said Tommy Palliser, who manages the land with the Pituvik Landholding Corp. The Inuit community wants to work with scientists to set up a provincial park that would protect the land while allowing researchers to study it.

“There's a lot of interest for these rocks, which we understand,” said Palliser, a member of the community. “We just don't want any more damage.”