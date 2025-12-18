Mystery identity of Beachy Head skeleton finally revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Roman-era skeleton of a young woman once believed to have belonged to the earliest known black Briton is likely to have originated in southern England, new research shows.

Archaeologists have been trying to solve the mystery of the Beachy Head since her skeleton was uncovered in a box in the basement of Eastbourne Town Hall in 2012.

Previous DNA analysis suggested that she may have had recent sub-Saharan ancestry, before later research indicated she may have hailed from Cyprus.

But new research using the latest DNA sequencing techniques has placed the Beachy Head woman’s ancestry much closer to home.

open image in gallery The Beachy Head woman is now believed to hailed from southern England ( Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University )

“By using state-of-the-art DNA techniques and newly published genomes, we were able to determine the ancestry of the Beachy Head Woman with much greater precision than before,” Dr William Marsh, one of the scientists who studied her DNA said.

“We show she carries genetic ancestry that is most similar to other individuals from the local population of Roman-era Britain.”

The puzzle of her origins has been followed closely for over a decade after scientists suggested she may be early evidence of an African presence in Britain.

The claim was featured in historian David Olusoga’s 2016 BBC series Black and British: a Forgotten History, but was later removed when new research came to light.

open image in gallery The skeleton is believed to have been found at the nearby headland of Beachy Head in the 1950s ( PA Archive )

Archaeologists then believed she may have come from the Mediterranean, or possibly Cyprus, but the finding was based on poorly preserved DNA and left unpublished.

Teams have now re-examined the 2000-year-old skeleton and its DNA with new techniques. Analysis revealed she was around 18 to 25 when she died and probably stood at just over four foot nine inches tall. There’s also a healed wound on her leg, suggesting a serious but non-fatal injury at some point well before her death.

Forensic analysis predicted that she would likely have had light skin pigmentation, blue eyes and fair hair.

The skeleton also contains some clues about what the Beachy Head woman might have been eating. Levels of carbon and nitrogen in her bones suggest that her diet probably contained a lot of seafood, scientists said.

Dr Selina Brace, ancient DNA expert at the Natural History Museum and senior author of the research, said that the skeleton’s changing story represents the natural process of science.

“Our scientific knowledge and understanding is constantly evolving, and as scientists, it’s our job to keep pushing for answers. Thanks to the advancement of technology that has occurred in the past decade since Beachy Head woman first came to light, we are excited to report these new comprehensive data and share more about this individual and her life.”