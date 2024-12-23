Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Archaeologists have uncovered further evidence of a pre-colonial “garden city” in Bolivia where ancient Amazon people lived largely reliant on maize agriculture and raising muscovy ducks.

The research, published on Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, sheds more light on the lives of ancient Indigenous people of the Amazon Basin before the colonial invasion of the region.

In the study, researchers from the University of São Paulo in Brazil analysed human and animal remains from Bolivia dated up to about 1,300 years ago.

They found that the human management of crops and animals in the Amazon area pre-dated its European colonisation.

open image in gallery Ducks were probably also kept like this in Amazon Basin during pre-Hispanic times ( Heiko Prümers/German Archaeological Institute )

Previous research had hinted that crops like cassava, squash, sweet potatoes, yams, and particularly maize became important in many parts of the Amazonian Basin even before colonisation by the Spanish.

There is a growing change in perspective about the Amazon Basin initially thought of as a region unfavourable for food production to historically supporting large-scale human societies and now into one of “garden cities” home to several crops and domesticated animals.

However, direct evidence of the relationship between humans, animals and crops in the area has been lacking – until now.

This was particularly so in areas of the Bolivian Amazon inhabited by the Casarabe people, known for their large monumental mounds in the Llanos de Mojos region.

The new study analysed the bones of 86 humans – both male and female remains – and 68 animals, including mammals, reptiles, birds and fish – dating from 700 to 1400 AD from Llanos de Mojos.

open image in gallery Thousands of animal bones were found during excavations in the ceremonial area of the Salvatierra settlement ( Heiko Prümers/German Archaeological Institute )

Scientists found that maize was a common dietary component for all sampled individuals, and that peak consumption of the crop probably occurred between 700 and 800 AD.

The latest analysis revealed that muscovy ducks in the sample were also fed maize.

Based on these data, researchers say there was intentional feeding of these animals occurred in this region as early as 800 AD, and that the ducks were kept domestically by 1100 AD.

There is also evidence steady decline in maize as a staple crop after 800 AD, according to the new analysis.

open image in gallery In addition to bone fragments, broken snail shells, small lumps of burnt clay and pieces of charcoal can be seen ( Heiko Prümers/German Archaeological Institute )

This could indicate the Casarabe people sought to diversify their agriculture efforts or attempted to increase trade with other populations.

Maize was already being grown in the Bolivian Amazon before the emergence of the Casarabe culture in 500 AD, but scientists say the crop likely helped this culture significantly in expanding as it became the people’s staple diet.

“Our data provide insights into human interactions with Amazonian ecosystems, including direct evidence for human management of animals in pre-colonial contexts, further enriching our understanding of human history,” researchers wrote.