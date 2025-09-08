Archaeologists discover first-of-its-kind ancient Roman tomb in Albania

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists in Albania have unearthed a significant Roman burial chamber, dating from the third to fourth century AD, the first of its kind found in the Balkan country, once part of the Roman Empire.

The discovery followed tips from locals who noticed unusual stones on a plateau near the North Macedonia border. Staff from the Institute of Archaeology began excavating in early August, revealing an underground structure with large limestone slabs inscribed with Greek lettering.

Local authorities in Albania, where tourism is booming, are already planning to develop the site into a tourist attraction, while residents flocked to the area upon hearing the news of the discovery.

"The inscription tells us that the person buried here was named Gelliano, a name typical of the Roman period. We are uncertain about the identity of the second individual, but it is likely a family member," said Erikson Nikolli, the project's lead archaeologist.

open image in gallery Erikson Nikolli, an archaeologist, gestures as he with his colleagues work on Albania's first discovered monumental tomb, which they suggest may be a mausoleum, dated to the Roman period IIIâ€“IV century AD, in Strikcan, Albania, September 4, 2025. REUTERS/Florion Goga ( REUTERS )

The tomb, which measures nine metres by six metres (29 ft by 19 ft), is the first discovery in Albania of what the experts believe to be a wealthy person's resting place, grander than other burial sites found in the area.

Last week, Nikolli's team used brushes to reveal the intricately carved edges of the tomb's white roof stone and walls.

"We also uncovered a piece of fabric embroidered with gold thread, which confirms our belief that we are dealing with a member of the upper class."

open image in gallery A drone view shows archaeologists working on Albania's first discovered monumental tomb, which they suggest may be a mausoleum, dated to the Roman period IIIâ€“IV century AD, in Strikcan, Albania, September 4, 2025. REUTERS/Florion Goga ( REUTERS )

Other findings include glass plates and knives.

Nikolli said that the tomb had been looted at least twice, once in antiquity and later when heavy machinery was used to move a massive rock on top of the chamber.

He explained that the occupant’s name was inscribed in Greek letters but carried a Latin meaning, while a second inscription indicates that the tomb was dedicated to the god Jupiter.

Experts have yet to decipher additional inscriptions on stones found nearby, which are believed to have belonged to another monument now surrounded by cornfields and a quarry.