Wooden spears found in a German coal mine could change the history of human hunting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ancient wooden spears unearthed over two decades ago in a German coal mine may be younger than previously thought, potentially shifting our understanding of early human hunting practices.

The discovery, made in Schöningen, includes complete spears crafted from spruce and pine, considered among the oldest hunting weapons ever found. Alongside the spears, researchers also unearthed the remains of nearly 50 horses, painting a picture of a prehistoric hunt.

Originally dated to 300,000 years ago, the spears were believed to belong to Homo heidelbergensis, a human ancestor thought to be the common link between modern humans and Neanderthals. However, new research suggests the spears may be younger, potentially placing them within the timeframe of Neanderthal existence. This raises the possibility that these sophisticated hunting tools were wielded not by Homo heidelbergensis, but by Neanderthals themselves.

This potential shift in ownership could reshape our understanding of Neanderthal capabilities and their role in the prehistoric landscape.

But the new analysis using a different dating technique suggests the spears are younger, placing them about 200,000 years old. The new age means the hunting weapons may have been used by Neanderthals instead, according to research published Friday in the journal Science Advances.

open image in gallery This 2007 photo provided by researchers shows the end of a wooden hunting spear estimated to be about 200,000 years old discovered in a coal mine in the German town of Schöningen. (C. S. Fuchs/Niedersächsisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege via AP) ( C. S. Fuchs/Niedersächsisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege )

Recent work has suggested that some Neanderthals mixed and mated with early humans. The balanced, well-crafted spears could help scientists understand what Neanderthals were capable of and how they worked together to hunt.

The spears are “pretty sophisticated for something that old," said study co-author Jarod Hutson with the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

But it's not yet clear why the new dating disagrees with previous estimates. Archaeologist Thomas Terberger with the University of Göttingen said more research is needed to be sure of the spears' age and who used them to hunt.

“For the moment, I find the arguments interesting, but not absolutely convincing,” said Terberger, who had no role in the new study.