New Apple feature will make boarding flights easier for US passengers

After delays have been affecting airports nationwide due to the government shutdown, Apple launched a new feature on Wednesday to try to ease the burden of travel.

The company unveiled its new Digital ID system, allowing iPhone users to add passport details to their Apple digital wallets, which can be scanned if travelers don’t have a real ID.

The company warned that the Digital ID does not replace a physical passport and can’t be used outside of domestic travel; therefore, it won’t be accepted to cross borders.

Apple already allowed people in 12 states and Puerto Rico to add their driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet.

Here’s a guide on how to add your passport:

Setup

Open your iPhone's Wallet app and then tap the plus sign at the top. Then tap the Digital ID option on the menu.

Grab your passport and follow the instructions. You'll have to use the camera to scan your passport's photo page. Next, place your iPhone on the chip embedded on the passport's back page to authenticate the data.

Finally, you will need to verify your identity, first by taking a selfie and then by carrying out a series of facial and head movements, such as turning your head or closing your eyes.

Once the verification procedures are done, the Digital ID will be added to the Wallet.

How to use

Using your iPhone to present your Digital ID is similar to using it to make a purchase.

Double-click the phone's side button, which calls up the Wallet app. On the stack of cards, tap on the Digital ID. When it's your turn at the TSA kiosk, hold your phone or Apple watch up to the reader.

The machine will take your picture, and then your phone will let you review the information that's being requested, such as name and date of birth. In order to authenticate those details, you'll have to use the phone's face or fingerprint scanner.

What about security?

Apple says your passport data is encrypted and stored on the device, and it can't see when or where users present their Digital ID or the data that was shown.

The use of a face or fingerprint scan makes sure that only the person who the ID belongs to can release the info.

The company says that iPhone users don't need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their Digital ID.