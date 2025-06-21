Charles pays tribute to ‘resilience’ of Antarctic research scientists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has recorded a personal message for Antarctic researchers as the southern hemisphere marks the shortest day of the year.

While the UK enjoys its longest day of sunlight on Saturday, British scientists at the South Pole experience 24 hours of darkness.

In a morale-raising message recorded for the BBC’s midwinter broadcast, Charles praised the researchers’ “critically important” work as well as their “resilience and commitment” to their jobs.

“With the sun shying away from your horizon today, I particularly wanted to send my warmest good wishes to all of those serving at British Antarctic research stations this midwinter’s say and, above all, to express the greatest admiration for the critically important work you do.

“The scientific research that the British Antarctic Survey undertakes, alongside teams from across the world, is today more vital than ever, telling us stories of the past, the present and possible futures.

“Each observation, measurement and calculation you undertake adds to the world’s understanding of the Earth’s fragile systems and the role humanity plays, as we struggle to live in harmony with nature.

“I very much appreciate the resilience and commitment to duty you all demonstrate so effectively, and which embody the pioneering spirit that has characterised British polar exploration for generations.

“On the 70th anniversary of this midwinter broadcast, I send countless special thoughts for your celebrations today.”

It comes a month after the King, a longtime environmental advocate, urged people to help save the planet during a charity fundraiser, telling the crowd: “Collaboration is far better than conflict.”

He said the charity’s work comes at a time when efforts are under way to “develop an even greater ability to manage the human and animal conflict”.

Charles said: “If we’re going to rescue this poor planet (from) continuing degradation, and restore some degree of harmony to the proceedings, we must also understand that whatever we take and exploit from nature, we need to give something back in return to enable nature to sustain us.”

The BBC’s midwinter broadcast is part of a day of celebrations for personnel at British Antarctic Survey stations at Rothera, Bird Island, and South Georgia, who join colleagues at other international bases across the continent to mark the day.

Alongside the King’s message, the BBC World Service programme consists of music requests and messages from home to those at BAS research stations, who traditionally feast, exchange presents, and watch the classic 1982 horror film The Thing, set in the Antarctic.

This year midwinter coincides with sweltering weather back on British soil, as the UK prepares for thunderstorms which are set to mix with continued high temperatures on Saturday – with up to 34C possible in some areas.

A yellow thunderstorm weather warning covering all of northern England, from Nottingham up to above Newcastle, will come into force from 3pm and last until 4am on Sunday.

The Met Office warned the most intense storms could produce “frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds”, along with a chance of flooding.

Parts of eastern England could also see temperatures peak high enough to eclipse the 32.2C seen on Thursday and become the hottest day of the year so far.