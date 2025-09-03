Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A protein linked to the brain’s decline may be key to reversing memory loss and preventing diseases like Alzheimer’s, a new study says.

A growing body of research shows ageing is particularly harsh on the brain’s hippocampus, which is responsible for learning and memory. And ageing is the dominant risk factor for neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The new study, published in the journal Nature Aging, concludes that a protein known as FTL1 is key to this decline.

Researchers found that old mice had more FTL1 as well as fewer connections between brain cells in the hippocampus and diminished cognitive abilities compared to younger mice.

When they artificially increased FTL1 levels in young mice, their brains and behaviour began to resemble that of old mice.

Lab-grown nerve cells engineered to make a large quantity of FTL1 grew fewer branches, the study noted.

“Here we identify ferritin light chain 1, an iron-associated protein, as a pro-aging neuronal factor that impairs cognition,” the researchers wrote in the study. “We detect an increase in neuronal FTL1 in the hippocampus of aged mice, the levels of which correlate with cognitive decline.”

Alzheimer's patient draws around her hand as part of an activity ( AFP via Getty )

When the amount of FTL1 in the hippocampus of old mice was reduced, they regained their youth. Such mice had more connections between nerve cells and did better on memory tests.

The researchers also observed that FTL1 slowed down metabolism in the cells of the hippocampus. But when these cells were treated with Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide or NADH, an enzyme known to stimulate metabolism, it prevented these effects.

“Our data identify neuronal FTL1 as a key molecular mediator of cognitive rejuvenation,” the researchers wrote. “Our data raise the exciting possibility that the beneficial effects of targeting neuronal FTL1 at old age may extend more broadly, beyond cognitive aging, to neurodegenerative diseases in older people.”

The study noted that boosting metabolic functions with NADH supplementation mitigated the effects of ageing on cognition.

The researchers hope therapies developed to block the effects of FTL1 in the brain can lead to positive outcomes for dementia patients.

"It is truly a reversal of impairments,” Saul Villeda, a study author from the University of California San Francisco, said. "We're seeing more opportunities to alleviate the worst consequences of old age. It's a hopeful time to be working on the biology of ageing.”