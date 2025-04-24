'SNL' to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 April 2025 13:02 EDT
TV SNL
TV SNL (Invision)

“Saturday Night Live” will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest.

NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows on Thursday, with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 show.

The final show has in recent years gotten lots of attention for its final edition of Weekend Update, where cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost read jokes the other wrote for them. Many of the jokes that Jost is forced to read are about Johansson, his wife.

The final bloc of three episodes will begin May 3 with “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting and Benson Boone performing.

Walton Goggins, who has had a major TV spring with roles in “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” will host on May 10. Arcade Fire will make their sixth appearance as musical guest, 18 years after their first.

