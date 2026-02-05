Day-by-day timeline in the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five days into the desperate search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, investigators on Thursday released a detailed timeline from the hours before and after the disappearance of Guthrie, who is the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

Here is a timeline of events in the disappearance.

Saturday, Jan. 31

5:32 p.m. — Nancy Guthrie takes an Uber to her family's home for dinner

9:48 p.m. — Guthrie is dropped off at her Tucson, Arizona, home by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. The garage door opens

9:50 p.m. — The garage door closes

Sunday, Feb. 1

1:47 a.m. — The doorbell camera is disconnected

2:12 a.m. — The camera's software detects movement, but there is no video available since Guthrie did not have an active subscription with the company, meaning the footage was not saved

2:28 a.m. — Guthrie's pacemaker app disconnects from her phone

11:56 a.m. — Guthrie's family checks on her after she did not show up at church

12:03 p.m. — Guthrie's family calls 911 to report a missing person

12:15 p.m. — Investigators arrive and launch a search operation, including the use of drones and search dogs.

6:46 p.m. — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department posts on social media to announce Guthrie’s disappearance

9 p.m. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to reporters near Guthrie's house and says he hopes it is a search and rescue mission.

__

Monday, Feb. 2

Authorities on Monday morning announce that they believe Guthrie was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.

KOLD-TV says it received an email Monday night that appears to be a ransom note. The note includes a demand for money with a deadline set for 5 p.m. Thursday and a second one for Monday, investigators said.

Savannah Guthrie posts a message on Instagram on Monday night, asking for people's prayers.

___

Tuesday, Feb. 3

A person familiar with the investigation tells The Associated Press that investigators found signs of forced entry at Guthrie's home.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump tells reporters that the situation is “terrible.”

___

Wednesday, Feb. 4

After turning back Guthrie's property to her family earlier in the week, authorities on Wednesday returned to the home for a “follow-up investigation.”

Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday night posts a video on social media in which she tells her mother’s kidnapper that her family is ready to talk, but wants proof that she is alive.

___

Thursday, Feb. 5

Investigators say they have no proof that Nancy Guthrie is still alive but are holding out hope she is “still out there.” Officials reveal that a DNA test of blood found on the home’s front porch showed it came from Guthrie.

The FBI offers a $50,000 reward for information about Guthrie’s whereabouts.