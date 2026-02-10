Timeline of Guthrie siblings' video messages to their mother's purported abductors and the public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Today” show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have posted a series of videos online since their mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, went missing earlier this month in a mysterious case that has gripped the nation.

In the Instagram videos, Savannah, Camron and Annie Guthrie acknowledged media reports of a ransom letter. The family has pleaded for their mother's return and requested proof of life and contact with whoever took their mother. In one, they said they would pay.

The FBI has said it's unaware of ongoing communication between Guthrie's family and kidnappers. On Tuesday, the agency released the first surveillance video that showed a masked person wearing gloves and a backpack at Nancy Guthrie's home the night she went missing.

Savannah Guthrie posted images and video of the masked person and called on the public to reach out to law enforcement with any information.

Here is a timeline of the videos the family has posted:

Feb. 4

Savannah Guthrie acknowledged alongside her siblings that their family was aware of media reports of a purported ransom letter and that they were ready to talk and listen, but they wanted proof their mother was alive. They spoke directly to their mother. “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman, you are God’s precious daughter, Nancy,” Savannah Guthrie said.

Feb. 5

Camron Guthrie, on behalf of the Guthrie family, said they had not heard anything directly from whoever took Nancy Guthrie. He said the family wanted to talk but was waiting for contact and needed a way to communicate in order to move forward. He also said they needed proof from whoever took their mother.

Feb. 7

Holding hands with her siblings, Savannah Guthrie they received a message and “understand” without providing any details. She said they were begging for their mother to be returned to them. “We will pay,” Guthrie said.

Feb. 9

Savannah Guthrie said her family was at an “hour of desperation” and they believed Nancy Guthrie was still out there. She asked not only for prayers but help, calling on the public to report anything they see or hear to law enforcement. No ransom note was mentioned, despite a purported deadline set for that evening.

Feb. 10

Savannah Guthrie posted surveillance images and video released by the FBI of an masked person with what appeared to be a handgun holster at the waist. The images are from the night Nancy Guthrie went missing. The person covered a camera with a gloved hand before placing plants over it.

A second post from Savannah Guthrie implored anyone with information on her mother to reach out to authorities. “Someone out there recognizes this person,” she said. “We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”