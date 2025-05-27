Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Sao Paulo police clear the Crackland area as residents scatter and denounce abuse

Andre Penner
Tuesday 27 May 2025 02:42 EDT

Sao Paulo authorities are trying a full-on approach to end the infamous Crackland area, which experts say could lead to the same results of previous initiatives; an initial success followed by a gradual return of drug users.

The police forces under Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas and Mayor Ricardo Nunes have boosted searches of bags and purses, closed small pensions where drug users took their shots and raided dumpsters where traffickers gathered. A new part of the initiative includes the dismantling of a neighboring shanty town where police say Crackland suppliers work.

