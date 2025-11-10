Japan and China exchange barbs after PM Takaichi's remarks over Taiwan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan was involved in a war of words with China on Monday after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute “a survival-threatening situation" for Japan requiring the use of force.

Takaichi, who is known to be pro-Taipei, said Friday that Chinese use of force around Taiwan would qualify as “an existential threat”.

Her comment sparked sharp criticisms from Beijing over the weekend.

“We have no choice but cut off that dirty neck that has been lunged at us without hesitation. Are you ready?” Chinese Consul General Xue Jian said in a message posted on X, which was later deleted. Xue also criticized past remarks made by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese lawmakers that of “Taiwan emergency is Japan emergency” as “blatant interference of Chinese internal affairs and violation of sovereignty” that require a retraction and apology.

On Monday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tokyo had protested to Beijing over Xue’s X message.

“While the intent of (Xue’s) post is not entirely clear, we must say the comment ... was extremely inappropriate,” Kihara said. Japan’s Foreign Ministry has since lodged a “strong protest” and demanded the post deleted. Kihara urged China to provide an explanation.

The row suggests that Japan-China relations may not be smooth under Takaichi, despite what appeared to be a cordial meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea during the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The new Japanese leader has committed to beefing up the military and met Taiwan’s representative to the summit the day after she met Xi, angering China.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Xue’s post was a personal one “directed at the erroneous and dangerous remarks that attempt to separate Taiwan from China’s territory and advocate military intervention in the Taiwan Strait.”

He blamed some Japanese politicians and media for hyping the issue to confuse public perception and divert attention.

China has lodged “solemn complaints and protests” with Japan over Takaichi’s remarks, Lin said.

“Is Japan attempting to challenge China’s core interests and obstruct the great cause of China’s reunification?” he said. “Where does Japan intend to take China-Japan relations?”

China regards Taiwan part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring the self-governing island under its control.

The latest diplomatic spat started on Friday when Takaichi was asked in parliament about scenarios that would constitute a threat to Japan.

The ultraconservative Takaichi, who is the country’s first female prime minister, cited the examples of a Chinese naval blockade on Taiwan and any military action to prevent the arrival of U.S. forces.

“If it involves the use of warships and military actions, it could by all means become an survival-threatening situation” in which Japan could use force for defense, she said.

Her response was seen as deviating from her predecessors’ remarks and triggering a controversy that caused her to backpedal later and pledge that her remarks were within the previous official line.

Moritsugu reported from Beijing.