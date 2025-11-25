Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former NBA champ Rick Fox announces plans to run in Bahamian general election

Former NBA player Rick Fox says he will run for a legislative seat in the Bahamas in next year’s general election

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 November 2025 11:45 EST
Bahamas Rick Fox

Former NBA player Rick Fox announced he will run for a legislative seat in the Bahamas in next year’s general election.

His candidacy comes as the archipelago struggles with high-profile corruption cases, an influx of people entering the country illegally and ongoing recovery from Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit in September 2019.

Fox made the announcement Monday on Facebook.

“You’ve shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise,” he wrote.

Fox is a three-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2015, he co-founded Echo Fox and purchased a franchise spot in the North America League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), part of the world’s highest-profile esports circuit. He has since left the organization.

Fox was born in Toronto to a Canadian mother and a Bahamian father and grew up in the Bahamas.

