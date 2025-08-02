Photos of surfing dogs hanging ten in annual competition

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eakin Howard
Saturday 02 August 2025 17:59 EDT

The annual World Dog Surfing Championships took place near San Francisco on Saturday. Thousands of spectators flocked to Pacifica State Beach to watch pooches ride the waves solo, in pairs or with human companions. The dogs were judged on balance, time on the board and any tricks they performed.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

