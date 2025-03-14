Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Vedder Cup at stake when Padres face Mariners as part of Pearl Jam singer's charity drive

Via AP news wire
Friday 14 March 2025 13:17 EDT
Mariners Padres Spring Baseball
The winner of the annual series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will now win the Vedder Cup, a trophy designed by Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.

This award is part of a charity drive benefiting the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, an organization co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder. The charity is dedicated to funding research to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition that causes blistering of the skin.

The Padres and Mariners play two series against each other every season. This year, they meet May 16-18 at Seattle and Aug. 25-27 at San Diego.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

