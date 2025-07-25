Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Tron: Ares’ is set to storm Comic-Con and more of what to expect on Day 2

Comic-Con 2025 is about to reenter the Grid

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 July 2025 13:48 EDT

Comic-Con is about to reenter the Grid.

Disney will unveil details about “Tron: Ares,” which stars Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges and Greta Lee at an evening presentation in Comic-Con's famed Hall H. It will be the third feature film in the “Tron” franchise that kicked off with the hit 1982 film and had a 2010 sequel, “Tron: Legacy.”

The original starred Bridges as a computer hacker who gets trapped in a digital world.

The other major presentations planned for Friday include updates on the final season of “Outlander” and its prequel series “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” “Alien: Earth” and “Predator: Badlands.”

An estimated 135,000 people from around the globe are expected to attend Comic-Con 2025, which runs through Sunday in downtown San Diego.

Fans on opening day got a preview of “Five Nights at Freddy's 2,” “The Toxic Avenger,” and a joke-filled session with comedians Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy.

