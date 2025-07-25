Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos from Comic-Con 2025, where superheroes, sci-fi and fantasy rule

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 July 2025 05:36 EDT

Tens of thousands of fans — many in costumes — are attending Comic-Con 2025, a four-day pop culture spectacle packed with celebrities and interactive attractions.

Comic-Con International, held annually at the San Diego Convention Center, brings together fans who celebrate their favorite comic books, movies, television and video games and learn about what's next for their heroes and villains.

This year's convention, which runs through Sunday and is expected to draw 135,000 attendees, will feature updates on the new “Predator” movie and “Alien” series, as well a special appearance by George Lucas.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

