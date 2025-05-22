AP PHOTOS: Jet crashes into San Diego neighborhood, killing 3 and setting homes and vehicles on fire

The music agency Sound Talent Group said Thursday that three of its employees, including co-founder Dave Shapiro, died on the private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early that morning.
Several people were injured while trying to flee after the crash just before 4 a.m. in Murphy Canyon, the largest neighborhood of U.S. Navy-owned housing in the country. Others were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.
