A Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego. 2 crewmembers were rescued.
Military officials say a U.S. Navy jet has crashed off the coast of San Diego and the crew has been rescued
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A U.S. Navy jet crashed Wednesday morning off the coast of San Diego and the two crewmembers were rescued, authorities said.
The two occupants of the E/A-18G Growler were first picked up by a fishing vessel called Premiere, then transferred to a nearby Customs and Border Protection vessel, said Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Christopher Sappey.
The crewmembers were taken to an area hospital, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. They are in stable condition, Sappey said.
The Coast Guard has two vessels now safeguarding the Growler wreckage in the San Diego Harbor, Sappey said. Further details of the crash weren’t immediately available.
The Growler is a two-seater jet that specializes in electronic warfare.