Texas day care teacher killed when cars crash into play area
Authorities say a teacher at a San Antonio-area day care was killed when one car accelerated into another in a parking lot and both vehicles crashed through a fence into a play area
A teacher at a San Antonio-area day care was killed and another employee and five toddlers were injured when a parent's car accelerated into another vehicle in the parking lot and both vehicles crashed into a play area, authorities said.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon as parents were leaving a holiday performance at the preschool in Boerne. The teacher who died was Alexia Rosales, 22, authorities said.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old employee and five 1-year-olds were injured and taken to the hospital.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said a parent had put her children into her vehicle and suddenly accelerated for an unknown reason. He said her vehicle hit another in the parking lot, sending both vehicles through a fence and into an area where students were playing.
“It appears to be just a very tragic accident,” Salazar said.