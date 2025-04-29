Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Documenting the fall of Saigon in photos

The Associated Press
Monday 28 April 2025 22:51 EDT

In the morning of April 29, 1975, a massive evacuation exercise began in Saigon, which ended almost 24 hours later. About 6,500 people had been airlifted by the end of the exercise, including nearly 900 Americans. Hours later, on April 30, Saigon fell, and with it came the end of the Vietnam War.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

