Independent
Photos show Ukrainians dealing with blackouts as Russia strikes energy infrastructure

Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Tuesday 21 October 2025 04:10 EDT

Ukrainians are preparing for another winter of blackouts as Russia renews its strikes on the country’s energy grid. In front-line areas, residents rely on generators and stored water. In the northern town of Shostka, a Russian strike cut power, water and gas, forcing hospitals to depend on costly generators to keep patients alive.

