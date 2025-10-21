Photos show Ukrainians dealing with blackouts as Russia strikes energy infrastructure

Ukrainians are preparing for another winter of blackouts as Russia renews its strikes on the country’s energy grid. In front-line areas, residents rely on generators and stored water. In the northern town of Shostka, a Russian strike cut power, water and gas, forcing hospitals to depend on costly generators to keep patients alive.
