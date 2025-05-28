Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gov. DeSantis signs law imposing tougher penalties for abandoning pets during disasters

Legislation signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will impose tougher penalties on people who abandon pets during natural disasters, a measure inspired by the rescue of a dog left in floodwaters during Hurricane Milton

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 28 May 2025 12:44 EDT

Legislation signed into law Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will impose tougher penalties on people who abandon pets during natural disasters, a measure inspired by the rescue of a dog left in floodwaters during Hurricane Milton.

With the 2025 hurricane season starting next week, the governor also signed a bill that enhances criminal penalties for severe cruelty to dogs and other pets.

The bull terrier found during Hurricane Milton was left chained to a fence along Interstate 75 near Tampa. A state trooper rescued the dog — now named Trooper — and he was adopted by a couple in Broward County, DeSantis said during an event at Big Dog Ranch Rescue outside Royal Palm Beach.

The owner of that dog was charged with animal cruelty. Under the new law taking effect Oct. 1, violations taking place during hurricanes or other disasters will be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“Florida will not tolerate cruelty toward animals, especially in times of crisis," said the governor, who signed the bills while cradling a puppy.

The second measure was inspired by a St. Petersburg-area case involving a dog named Dexter that was found decapitated at a park. This bill taking effect July 1 allows for a range of enhanced penalties in cases of severe animal abuse.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in