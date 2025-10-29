Italian court rejects Sicily bridge project, dealing a blow to Meloni government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy’s Court of Auditors on Wednesday rejected a key government project, refusing to sign off on plans to build a 13.5 billion euro massive bridge connecting Sicily to the mainland, dealing a blow to the right-wing government led by Premier Giorgia Meloni.

The court — which has a dual role of financial control and jurisdiction in public accounting — issued its decision in a brief statement on Wednesday evening, adding that it would publish its motivations within 30 days.

Meloni immediately blasted the ruling, calling it “an intolerable intrusion” by magistrates and promising the government would go ahead with the project

Transport Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini — the main sponsor of the Strait of Messina Bridge project — denounced the ruling as “a political decision,” not a technical one, and vowed to pursue all possible ways to bring the plan forward.

The Court of Auditors' decision doesn’t definitively block the bridge project, but can long delay its final approval, possibly forcing the government to a new vote to override the court’s objections.

The Strait of Messina Bridge has been approved and canceled multiple times since the Italian government first solicited proposals in 1969. Meloni’s administration revived the plan in 2023, and this marks the furthest stage the ambitious project — first envisioned by the Romans — has ever reached.

The project has been widely debated over its scale, earthquake threats, environmental impact and the specter of mafia interference.

Preliminary work was expected to start by the fall, with construction set to kick off next year. Despite bureaucratic delays, according to the government's plan the bridge was expected to be completed between 2032-2033.

The Strait of Messina Bridge would measure nearly 3.7 kilometers (2.2 miles), with the suspended span reaching 3.3 kilometers (more than 2 miles), surpassing Turkey’s Canakkale Bridge, currently the longest, by 1,277 meters (4,189 feet).