AP PHOTOS : Hard-right candidate Simion decisively wins first round of Romania’s presidential redo
Via AP news wire
Sunday 04 May 2025 21:41 EDT
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in