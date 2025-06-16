Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of world leaders in Canada's Rocky Mountains for the G7 summit

The Associated Press
Monday 16 June 2025 14:08 EDT

Leaders arrived Monday for the start of a three-day Group of Seven summit hosted by Canada in its Rocky Mountains. Countries belonging to the G7 forum also include France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Other nations' leaders are attending as guests.

——

