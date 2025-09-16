Remembering Robert Redford in photos: the life of the Oscar-winning director and activist

NewsRemembering Robert Redford in photos: the life of the Oscar-winning director and activistThe Associated PressTuesday 16 September 2025 10:52 EDTRemembering Robert Redford in photos: the life of the Oscar-winning director and activistShow all 11Robert Redford, the acclaimed Oscar-winning director, activist and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, died Tuesday, at 89. See photos from throughout his remarkable life and career here.This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutRobert RedfordOscar