Slovak leader announces a deal with US on a new nuclear reactor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said Tuesday his government has approved an agreement with the United States to build an additional nuclear reactor.

Fico announced the multi-billion-dollar deal during a speech at an annual nuclear conference in the Slovak capital. He said that the new reactor will be built at the existing nuclear plant in Jaslovské Bohunice in western Slovakia, will have an output of over 1,000 megawatts and be fully owned by the state.

It was unclear when the two governments will sign the deal.

Fico didn’t gave more details but his government had approved a plan last year for a 1,200-megawatt nuclear unit at the site where the dominant utility Slovenské Elektrárně (Slovak power plants) currently operates two nuclear units. The cost of the project was estimated to reach up to 15 billion euros ($17.5 billion).

The government originally planned to find the builder in a public tender but recently said it was negotiating a direct deal with with U.S. company Westinghouse.

Slovakia heavily relies on nuclear energy and currently generates over 80% of its electricity at two nuclear plants.

The Slovak plan reflects recent nuclear expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. The neighboring Czech Republic has signed a contract with Korea’s KHNP to build two more nuclear reactors. Poland struck a deal with Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant, while Russian energy giant Rosatom is set to build two more reactors in Hungary.