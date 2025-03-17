Suspect in Slovak premier's attempted assassination is indicted on terror charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The suspect in the attempted assassination of Slovakia populist Prime Minister Robert Fico last year has been indicted on terror charges, prosecutors said Monday.

Fico, a divisive figure in Slovakia over his pro-Russia stance, was shot in the abdomen on May 15 as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova, and has since recovered from multiple wounds.

The suspected assailant, who has been identified by prosecutors only as J.C., was immediately arrested after the attack. Police wrapped up their investigation into him last month and recommended he face trial. It was not immediately clear when the trial might happen.

The suspect originally was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors in July dropped that charge and said they were instead seeking the more serious charge of engaging in a terror attack, based on evidence the investigators obtained, but they gave no further details.

Government officials initially said they believed the attack was politically motivated and committed by a “lone wolf,” but also claimed that a “third party” might have been involved in “acting for the benefit of the perpetrator.”

Thousands have repeatedly rallied across Slovakia to protest Fico’s pro-Russian stance and other policies.

Fico returned to power for the fourth time after his leftist party Smer, or Direction, won the parliamentary election in 2023.