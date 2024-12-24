Q&A: Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe reunite for 'Nosferatu'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When Willem Dafoe enjoys working with a filmmaker, he’ll often jump at the chance to do it again.

The list of directors with whom the 69-year-old has worked with more than once is extensive, including Wes Anderson,Yorgos Lanthimos,Paul Schrader,Lars von Trier and, now for a third time, Robert Eggers. “If it’s good, you come back,” Dafoe said plainly.

The pair spoke with The Associated Press about Eggers’ adaptation of “Nosferatu” that hits theaters Wednesday, some of the challenges they faced making “The Lighthouse” — their first project together released in 2019 — and the unique relationship that exists between actors and directors.

The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: Willem, I read that you called Robert after you saw “The Witch.” What did you say?

DAFOE: I want to meet you and I want to know who this filmmaker is.

AP: What is it about him that keeps bringing you back?

DAFOE: Well, if it’s good, you come back. When I saw “The Witch,” I thought, “Wow, this is a film about a period that I’m not particularly knowledgeable about, but I enter it so easily. This is relevant. It’s rooted. It’s my story. I’m with these people.”

That’s quite an incredible trick because a lot of period films, they’re always pointing to themselves. They’re always sending messages. They’re always showing. This had a kind of energy and the kind of physicality and sensuality that I thought, “Who does this? I gotta see this guy.” And then I had a wonderful experience in “The Lighthouse” and I played a part that was really fun in “The Northman.” So, when he wants to do this passion project and offers me this beautiful role of Professor Von Franz, I say, “Of course.”

AP: Robert, did you always envision Willem for that role?

EGGERS: Yeah, I mean, I don’t see how you could have anyone else but Willem Dafoe in this role.

AP: Did you have a favorite role of his before the two of you worked together?

EGGERS: That’s pretty tough. But since you might ask about it, I do love “Shadow of the Vampire,” where he plays Max Schreck. When I first saw “Nosferatu” as a 9-year-old, the VHS I had was made from a degraded 16-millimeter print and there was a kind of magic to it because it felt unearthed from the past and it felt, like, real. And when you watch the restored versions of “Nosferatu,” you can see Max Schreck’s bald cap and the greasepaint of his makeup. But in the version that I saw, he seemed like a real vampire, and that’s how a lot of people experienced “Nosferatu.” And so there was a legend that Max Schreck was a real vampire. And so, Willem Dafoe, in “Shadow of the Vampire,” plays Max Schreck as a real vampire. And it is an incredible performance.

AP: We have this notion of instant connections, be them friendships or romantic relationships. Does that exist at all between directors and actors? Or does it always take time to build trust?

EGGERS: It takes time to build trust for sure. But that instinct for me actually was really that first meeting. I was kind of blown away that one of my heroes wanted to meet with me. But then the conversation became really easy, quickly. And now I kind of know when I’m having a meeting with an actor, if it goes like that, there’s a good thing here, you know? And if I’m very aware of like their celebrity and it becomes like a thing, it’s not going to go well.

DAFOE: We had a lot in common. There was a language he spoke about performing, about creating things. I understood it. I thought, “I’m home,” you know? And as far as the trust, there’s always unforeseen challenges and difficulties. And then you see how they field them, and that’s how you build trust. So clearly, something like “The Lighthouse” had its challenges. Thank God. I love a challenge. Otherwise, you tend to, you know, lose your way or think outside of the frame too much. And look, he’s a nice, sweet guy, but he’s really concentrated. And I like that. That kind of discipline, that kind of passion. It makes my work that I do valuable because then I want to do his bidding. I want to, you know, be an extension of him.

AP: Do any specific challenges from “The Lighthouse” come to mind?

(Both laugh)

DAFOE: I would say a scene where I’m buried alive, I’m speaking poetic language, and it’s really cold, cold, cold. But you know what? All those elements I love because they push me to a place that I’ve never been before. And it’s not just about overcoming obstacles. It’s really about getting outside of yourself and getting beyond your experience and having something happen to you that’s meaningful and curious and taps into a sense of wonder. That’s what you’re looking for. So sometimes you’ve got to push it. And he’s responsible. It’s not like he beats me up or anything. But that’s a good example of something that’s tough.

AP: Robert, does it annoy you as much as it annoys me that Willem doesn’t have an Oscar?

EGGERS: Yeah. I mean, I think Willem is not in it for the Oscars but he certainly deserves one for sure.