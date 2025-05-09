Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'Or in Cannes. Here's his history with the festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, a culmination for the 81-year-old actor whose history with the French film festival stretches back half a century.

In 1976, De Niro starred in two films — Martin Scorsese's “Taxi Driver” and Bernardo Bertolucci's “1900" — that premiered in competition at Cannes. “Taxi Driver" was an immediate sensation, and went home with the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Since then, De Niro has been a regular on the Croisette, returning with “The King of Comedy” in 1983, Sergio Leone's “Once Upon a Time in America” in 1984 and Roland Joffé's “The Mission” in 1986. Joffé's film also won the Palme, making De Niro the rare actor to star in two Palme d'Or winners.

Though De Niro helps run his own film festival back in New York, the Tribeca Festival, he has remained a mainstay in Cannes. He presided over the jury in 2011 that selected Terrence Malick's “The Tree of Life” for the Palme. Most recently, he and Scorsese returned to premiere “Killers of the Flower Moon” in 2023.

“I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes," De Niro said when his honorary Palme d'Or was announced last month. “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.”

De Niro is to receive the award in the festival's opening ceremony on May 13.

