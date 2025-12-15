Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Rob Reiner's life in photos

The Associated Press
Monday 15 December 2025 01:04 EST

Rob Reiner, who was the son of a comedy giant and went on to become one himself, as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation with movies such as “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally …” and “This Is Spinal Tap,” has died. He was 78.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead Sunday at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

