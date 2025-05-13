A full list of the players, coaches and owners permanently banned by Major League Baseball

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson and other players permanently banned by the sport would have their statuses restored at death.

The ruling opens a path for Rose and Jackson to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Here are all of the players and other figures who have been permanently banned:

Chicago Black Sox

March 12, 1921 — Chicago White Sox pitchers Eddie Cicotte and Claude “Lefty” Williams, first baseman Chick Gandil, shortstop Charles “Swede” Risberg, third baseman Buck Weaver, outfielders Jackson and Happy Felsh and infielder Fred McMullen were suspended by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. (The players were suspended by the team on Sept. 28, 1920, following their indictment on charges of throwing the 1919 World Series. Gandil at that time already was already on suspension in a salary dispute).

The players were acquitted on Aug. 3, 1921, but banned for life by Landis the following day.

“Regardless of the verdict of juries, no player who throws a ballgame, no player that entertains proposals or promises to throw a game, no player that sits in conference with a bunch of crooked players and gamblers where the ways and means of throwing games are discussed and does not promptly tell his club about it, will ever play professional baseball,” Landis wrote.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Gene Paulette

March 24, 1921 — Paulette was banned indefinitely by Landis for allegedly accepting a loan from Elmer Farrar of St. Louis that was tied to a gambling scheme. Paulette never was reinstated.

New York Giants outfielder Benny Kauff

April 7, 1921 — Kauff was suspended indefinitely by Landis following his indictment on charges of auto theft and possession of a stolen car.

“An indictment charging felonious misconduct by a player certainly charges conduct detrimental to the good repute of baseball,” he said.

Kauff was acquitted on May 13, but Landis refused to reinstate him. A lawsuit filed by Kauff against the commissioner for reinstatement was dismissed.

New York Giants pitcher “Shufflin’” Phil Douglas

Aug. 18, 1922 — Douglas was banned for life by the club for writing a letter to St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Leslie Mann asking him to throw a game. Mann gave the letter to Branch Rickey, who sent it to Landis. The commissioner backed the ban, saying Douglas’ letter was “tragic and deplorable.”

New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O’Connell and coach Cozy Dolan

Oct. 1, 1924 — Both were banned for life by Landis for offering a $500 bribe to Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Heinie Sand to throw game on Sept. 27, 1924. Sand told Phillies manager Art Fletcher, who told Landis.

Philadelphia Phillies president William D. Cox

Nov. 23, 1943 — Cox was banned for life by Landis for making “approximately 15 or 20 bets” of “from $25 to $100 per game on Philadelphia to win.” Cox was forced to sell his share of the team to Ruly M. Carpenter Jr.

Cincinnati Reds manager Pete Rose

Aug. 23, 1989 — Rose agreed to a lifetime ban with Commissioner A. Barlett Giammati for gambling on Reds games.

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano

June 3, 2024 — Marcano was banned for life by Commissioner Rob Manfred for making 387 baseball bets, including 231 related to MLB, from Oct. 16-23, 2022, and July 12, 2023, through Nov. 1, 2023, while on the roster of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

