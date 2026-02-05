California county, agency reach $13.5 million settlement with six Turpin children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A $13.5 million settlement has been reached with six children who were placed into an abusive home in California after they had previously been rescued from squalid and torturous conditions in their parents' home, according to a copy of the settlement.

Riverside County agreed to pay $2.25 million to six of the Turpin children, most of whom are now adults, and ChildNet, a care agency, agreed to pay $11.25 million, according to a copy of the settlement. The agreement came after a civil lawsuit alleged the Olguin family, which took in the minors after they were rescued from their parents’ home in 2018, hit the children with sandals, pulled their hair, forced them to eat their own vomit and made them recount their trauma.

The lawsuit also accused Marcelino Olguin of sexual abuse. He was sentenced in 2024 to seven years in prison for abusing children in his care, while his wife and adult daughter were sentenced to probation for child cruelty.

Attorneys for the six children said in a statement on Wednesday that the settlement brings to a close cases that helped spur critical improvements in Riverside County's child welfare system.

“These concrete and long-overdue steps toward improving child safety were accomplished as a direct result of the Turpins bravely coming forward and insisting that their suffering lead to meaningful change to protect other children,” attorneys Roger Booth and Elan Zektser said in the statement. “Their courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to protecting other foster children is extraordinary.”

The six children were rescued along with seven other siblings from the Perris, California, home of their parents in 2018. David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to torture and years of abuse that included shackling some of their 13 children and starving them and providing only a minimal education. The Turpin parents were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

In the settlement agreement, Riverside County and ChildNet denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit. Riverside County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen said in a statement that the county is committed to the “wellbeing and long-term healing” of all 13 siblings and has made changes since the case came to light, including increased coordination between child welfare and law enforcement agencies and growing the number of trained social workers.

“The trauma endured by this family is heartbreaking. The abuse these children suffered in both their biological and adoptive homes was tragic and unacceptable,” Van Wagenen said. “No one wants this to happen again.”

Eric Rose, a spokesperson for ChildNet, said in a statement that the agency did not receive complaints or allegations of abuse while the children were in the agency's foster care program, but rather after the children were no longer in ChildNet's care.

“Our mission has always been, and remains, to help vulnerable children heal, grow, and succeed. That mission guided every decision in this case and continues to guide our work today,” Rose said.

A report found that the social service system failed the Turpin children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 when they were rescued by authorities after their 17-year-old sister escaped and called 911. Eventually six of the children were placed with the Olguins.