Rio’s mayor loosens restrictions on live beach music after an outcry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rio de Janeiro's mayor on Tuesday loosened new restrictions on live music on the city's beaches after many people warned of a threat to the dynamic cultural scene.

Mayor Eduardo Paes earlier this month introduced the measures and reinforced existing ones, citing the need to protect public safety and the environment and promote peaceful relations between tourists and residents.

The measures, due to come into effect on Sunday, outlawed food and drink sales, chair rentals, loudspeakers and live music in kiosks without official permits.

Critics warned of the threat to livelihoods of many musicians and local vendors.

Rio’s city government rescinded parts of the decree including the strict regulation of live musical performances and the ban on glass bottles in kiosks. Owners of beach huts will be permitted to display names — not only numbers — as long as they follow an established format.

“Music will return to the beaches,” said Julio Trindade, who works as a DJ in the kiosks and campaigned against the measure. “ Rio’s beaches are known worldwide and they deserve a soundtrack.”

Other measures including the ban on loudspeakers and the crackdown on unregulated sales of food and drink will remain in place, the city government said in a statement.

“The city remains vigilant over our beaches to ensure that public order is maintained and that public spaces continue to be respected,” Rio’s secretary of public order, Brenno Carnevale, said in a statement.

Paes said the restrictions on live music had been introduced because some kiosks were playing music above permitted volumes and beyond the 10 p.m. cut-off time.

“Anyone who doesn’t respect the rules will face a fine of 1,000 reais (around $180) for the first infraction, a fine of 2,000 reais for the second. And on the third, we’ll cancel the license and change the owner of the kiosk,” the mayor said.

The United Street Vendors’ Movement, which protested Tuesday in the municipal assembly, later said it met with assembly president Carlos Caiado.

“We secured a crucial step forward: the creation of a working group with the participation of street vendor representatives to discuss safety, sanitary regulations and most importantly, the legalization of our category,” the movement said.