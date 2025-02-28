Rio's Carnival kicks off as mayor gives key to the city to King Momo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rio de Janeiro's mayor handed over the key to the city to its Carnival monarch on Friday, opening King Momo's five-day reign over the festivities.

“Don’t call me. Call King Momo until Ash Wednesday comes,” Mayor Eduardo Paes, wearing shorts and a Panama hat, told Carnival revelers as drummers and veteran members of local samba schools celebrated and sang traditional songs. “You should come for this guy. He's going to be in charge of the whole thing.”

Momo's tenure is symbolic of society being turned upside down during Carnival. His role is inspired by Greek mythology. Momus is the personification of satire, mockery and irreverence.

This year’s Momo is 28-year-old Kaio Mackenzie, from the working-class Mangueira community. Rio’s Carnival queen and princesses joined him, dancing to samba music as they held the city key aloft and confetti poured down upon them.

Some street parties have already been sweeping through Rio’s streets in the lead-up to Carnival, but the five-day celebrations will see almost city-authorized 500 bashes in the city. There are dozens more informal parties roving about.

On Friday afternoon, one of Rio's most traditional street parties, Carmelitas, took hold on the hilltop Santa Teresa neighborhood.

The city's 12 top-flight samba schools will present their Carnival parades at the city's Sambadrome between Sunday and Tuesday.

