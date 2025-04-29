Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: LGBTQ+ models showcase Lady Gaga-inspired outfits at Rio de Janeiro train station

Silvia Izquierdo
Tuesday 29 April 2025 18:19 EDT

Members of the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday modeled creations inspired by Lady Gaga’s iconic style at a fashion show in Brazil featuring outfits made either by the models themselves or by the sustainable fashion house "Escola de Divines."

The fashion show took place at Rio de Janeiro's Central train station and aimed to publicize the special train schedule for Lady Gaga’s Saturday concert on Copacabana Beach.

It also served as an awareness campaign guiding the LGBTQ+ population on how to stay safe and what to do in cases of violence, as well as tips to preserve sexual health.

