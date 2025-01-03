Brazil's Navy finds the body of the 13th victim of a river bridge collapse; 4 are still missing
Brazil’s Navy says that it has found the body of the 13th victim from a bridge collapse last month in the country’s north
Brazil’s Navy said on Friday that it has found the body of the 13th victim from a bridge collapse last month in the country's north. Four people remain missing.
The body, which is still to be identified, was found by drones in the depths of the Tocantins River. A section of the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira bridge linking two northern states crumbled on Dec. 22.
Police operating on the border of the two states, Maranhao and Tocantins, have said that four trucks, two cars and two motorcycles plunged into the river when the bridge collapsed.
There has been no word as to why the bridge collapsed, though an investigation was underway, police and Brazil’s road department have said. The search of the river in the remote area has been slow.
The 533-meter (1,748-foot) -long bridge connecting the cities of Estreito and Aguiarnopolis was built in the 1960s. It is about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north of the capital, Brasilia.