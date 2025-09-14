Ricky Hatton, former world boxing champion, dies at 46

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, who rose to become one of the most popular fighters in the sport, has died. He was 46.

Hatton was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester, Britain's Press Association reported Sunday.

Police said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. “There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Police would not reveal the identity of the man, but said they were working with his family to provide a statement for media.

Friends of Hatton were quick to pay tribute Sunday morning.

“Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton,” said another former world champion, Amir Khan on X.

“Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip,” former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said in an Instagram post, with photos of the pair together. “There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. can’t believe this so young.”

News of Hatton’s death comes two months after he announced he would make a return to boxing in December in a professional bout against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight.

He rose through amateur and domestic levels and at the height of his career shared the ring with the best boxers of his generation including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton’s down-to-earth demeanour also endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

“As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind," Khan added on X. "Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.”

Hatton went on to become a trainer, coaching Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title win in 2017.

