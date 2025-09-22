Rhode Island high school coach who did naked fat tests sentenced to year of probation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Rhode Island judge on Monday sentenced a former high school basketball coach to a year of probation after he spent decades asking hundreds of male student-athletes if they were “shy or not shy” before asking them to get naked so he could check their body fat.

Earlier this year, a jury found Aaron Thomas not guilty of second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault in a case that scrutinized the so-called naked fat tests conducted by the once-beloved coach at North Kingstown High School. Instead, Thomas was found guilty of a lesser charge, two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunburg handed down the sentence Monday.

Throughout the nearly six-week trial, defense attorneys for Thomas argued the tests were wrong but not a crime. The defense said Thomas didn’t touch the boy athletes for sexual gratification or arousal, a key requirement under the charges he faced.

Prosecutors maintained Thomas created and implemented a program that allowed him to have unfettered access to young naked boys for decades.

Although Thomas performed the tests on multiple students over many years, the charges related to just two former students, including one who was under 14 at the time, in September 2000 and February 2002.

During his testimony, Thomas told the jury that he likely saw more than 600 students throughout his career, with “roughly 80%” of them taking their underwear off during the test. The tests involved Thomas pinching various areas of their bodies, including near the groin and buttocks. The tests were conducted behind closed doors, first in a small closet-like room and then eventually in Thomas’ office.

Thomas acknowledged while on the stand that removing the underwear was not necessary, while body fat composition experts said pinching near the groin was not backed by science as a way to determine body fat.

More than a dozen students testified throughout the trial, as well as law enforcement officers, body composition experts and former school officials.