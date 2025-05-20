Fire damages a popular Rhode Island restaurant known for its 'pond-to-table' menu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Rhode Island's most famous restaurants has been damaged after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Union Fire District Steve Pinch told reporters firefighters arrived at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingston. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries have been reported.

A phone message seeking additional details was left at the the Union Fire District of South Kingstown.

The oyster bar has operated a seven-acre aquaculture operation on a local salt pond since 2002, and later opened the restaurant on the waterfront in 2009 where it quickly became a “pond-to-table” destination for diners. The restaurant regularly offers oyster farm tours for the public.

The oyster bar's littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded one of the “ Best Dishes ” of the year in 2023 and USA Today listed the location on its “ Restaurants of the Year ” list in 2024.

“Everybody in town either works or knows somebody who works at the oyster bar, or comes here and enjoys the oyster bar, so we are just saddened for all of the employees and the owner,” Pinch told WPRI-TV.

The fire comes just days before Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial kick-off to summer and a boost in business for New England's seaside businesses.

“I’m grateful there were no injuries and thankful to first responders for their quick response at a treasured local institution,” U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, a Rhode Island Democrat, said in a statement.

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling of the Matunuck Oyster Bar's name.