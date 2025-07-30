Victims of Reno casino shooting include 2 men visiting for a bachelor party, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two of the three people killed this week in a shooting outside the largest casino in Reno, Nevada, were 23-year-old men in town celebrating a bachelor party and the third victim was a 66-year-old man who lived in the area, authorities said.

The suspect, who is in critical condition after being shot by police, was identified Tuesday as Dakota Hawver, a 26-year-old Reno resident. Investigators have found no connections between Hawver and the Grand Sierra Resort or any of the victims, according to police in the neighboring town of Sparks who are leading the investigation. They said the motive is still unknown.

Two other people wounded in Monday's shooting remained hospitalized but were expected to make a full recovery, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Justin Aguila and Andrew Canepa, both 23 years old and from Southern California, were fatally shot from behind while waiting in the casino's valet area for a ride to the airport, officials said. They had been visiting with a group of friends for a bachelor party.

Angel Martinez, a 66-year-old Reno resident, was driving his car through the parking lot when he was shot and killed by the suspect, who had been hiding behind a parked vehicle, police said.

Investigators determined Hawver used multiple magazines and fired approximately 80 rounds from a 9mm handgun that he had legally purchased two years ago. He has no criminal record and no history of mental health problems, officials said Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday, when the gunman walked up to the valet area, pulled out the gun and pointed it at a group of people, police said. His weapon initially malfunctioned, but he was quickly able to get it to shoot multiple times before running through the parking lot, where he encountered an armed casino security guard.

The gunman opened fire on the guard, who returned fire as the shooter fled again before being shot by police and arrested, police said Monday.

In addition to those who were killed and the people taken to the hospital, three others were treated for minor injuries at the casino, according to Devon Reese, chair of the Board of Health in northern Nevada. One person was grazed by a bullet on their pinky finger, one was treated for severe anxiety and one was injured while running, he said Monday.

The Grand Sierra Resort, one of Reno’s most prominent venues, has hosted concerts, sporting events and a campaign rally by President Donald Trump before the 2024 election. Near the California border and just northeast of Lake Tahoe, the town is a popular summer tourist destination.

The resort claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It’s also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.