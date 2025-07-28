Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shooting with multiple injuries reported at Reno, Nevada, casino with a suspect in custody

Police in Nevada say a gunman opened fire just outside a casino and resort in Reno and shot multiple people

Associated Press
Monday 28 July 2025 13:15 EDT

A gunman opened fire outside a casino and resort in Reno, Nevada, shooting multiple people Monday morning, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known, said Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson. The gunman was taken into custody and was being treated at a hospital, Johnson said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday outside the casino in the valet area, Johnson said.

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said an officer was involved in the shooting.

Reno police warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, responded outside the casino.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," city council member Devon Reese said in a social media post.

