French destroyer in EU mission rescues 29 mariners from oil tanker stricken in Red Sea attacks

A French destroyer rescued 29 mariners from an oil tanker that came under repeated attack in the Red Sea, while also destroying a bomb-carrying drone boat in the area

Jon Gambrell
Thursday 22 August 2024 03:59

French destroyer in EU mission rescues 29 mariners from oil tanker stricken in Red Sea attacks

A French destroyer rescued 29 mariners from an oil tanker that came under repeated attack in the Red Sea, officials said Thursday, while also destroying a bomb-carrying drone boat in the area.

Yemen's Houthi rebels are suspected to have carried out the assault on the Sounion, though they have yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

The Sounion is now at anchor in the Red Sea and no longer drifting, the European Union's Operation Aspides said. However, it wasn't clear if the vessel was still ablaze. The vessel had been staffed by a crew of Filipinos and Russians.

Military officials did not name the French destroyer involved in the rescue.

