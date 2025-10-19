Final interment for Kenya's former prime minister Odinga underway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The funeral of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is underway in his rural home amid heavy security, following deadly violence in the capital during the service.

Odinga, a democracy champion, will be accorded full military honors alongside traditional rites as he is buried next to his father, Jaramogi, who fought for Kenya’s independence and was the country’s first vice president.

Thousands of Kenyans and dignitaries from across Africa are attending the final interment of a man described as a “selfless pan-Africanist.”

Odinga, 80, died in India on Wednesday, and his body was received by thousands of mourners in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Thursday. Four public viewing events have been held in the past three days, attracting thousands of mourners and leaving five people dead and hundreds injured during stampedes.

Though he never succeeded in his five campaigns to be president, Odinga entered into political agreements with three presidents when tensions rose after elections.

President William Ruto on Friday said Odinga helped him “steady the country” after a political pact signed in March this year, following months of anti-government protests that saw young Kenyans storm and burn part of parliament buildings.

Odinga unsuccessfully ran for the African Union chairperson position but previously mediated political impasses in the continent.

Former AU Deputy Chairperson Erastus Mwencha said Odinga’s influence is continental.

“I see him as one of those who fought for the second liberation,” he said, adding that some African countries are still struggling for democracy.

While serving as the prime minister in 2010, Odinga played a critical role in constitutional review.

Since his death, dozens of world leaders have hailed his statesmanship.

Odinga's survivors include his wife Ida and children Rosemary, Raila Junior and Winnie.