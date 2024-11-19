Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Rafael Nadal has been picked to play singles for Spain against the Netherlands at the Davis Cup Final 8
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Rafael Nadal was picked to play singles for Spain against the Netherlands on Tuesday at the Davis Cup Final 8, the 22-time Grand Slam champion's last event before he retires.
The lineups for both countries were announced about an hour before their quarterfinal was scheduled to begin on Day 1 of competition on an indoor hard court at the sold-out Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in southern Spain.
The 38-year-old Nadal will face 80th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening singles match, before No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain goes up against No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands. Nadal has won 29 Davis Cup singles matches in a row.
If the best-of-three-match series is tied at 1-all after singles, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers will meet Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof in doubles to determine which team advances to the semifinals.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis