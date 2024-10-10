Reactions to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announcing his impending retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Reactions to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announcing Thursday that he will retire from tennis after next month’s Davis Cup finals:

___

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honor!” — tennis great and long-time rival Roger Federer.

___

“14 thanks for the millions of memories.” — the X account of Roland Garros, where Nadal won his record 14 French Open championships.

___

“I was very lucky to get to know him also as a person, and he’s an unbelievable person ... The lessons he taught us young players … how to behave on court, how to handle situations on the court … to stay humble, not changing with the success." — top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner.

___

“One last dance.” — the X account of the Davis Cup, the tournament at which Nadal will end his career.

___

“Rafa, what an amazing career you had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions of people all over the world. It has been an honor to bear witness to your career and to be able to call you a friend. Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!” — Portugal soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo.

___

“Another tough one. Retirement is inevitable but I’m going to miss watching this bloke fighting for every point like no other. A truly remarkable human, best wishes Rafael Nadal.” — Australian tennis great Rod Laver on X.

___

“Thank you for everything Rafa, it’s been nothing short of incredible.” — the ATP tour on X.

___

“Nope, I/we refuse this application to retire.” — British tennis player Katie Boulter on X.

___

“Congratulations on your spectacular career and the legacy you leave behind.” — Spain great Andrés Iniesta, who announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday.

___

"Rafa don’t retire I wanna play you 1 last time." — Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on X.

___

“Rafa Nadal is also a source of pride for our country and is an example of the core values of sport, with which he has forged his entire extraordinary career.” — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in a statement.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis